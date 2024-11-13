 />
Use fog safety devices to ensure punctuality and safety of trains in winters: SCR GM

Published - November 13, 2024 02:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain took stock of fog safety devices in the zone, on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain took stock of fog safety devices in the zone, on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) instructed the officials to ensure the safety and punctuality of train operations with the help of fog safety devices during winter season.

He reviewed the stock position of fog safety devices in the zone and called for sufficient stocks because of the foggy weather conditions, during the weekly safety meeting held across all the six divisions through video-conferencing.

Surprise safety inspections to ensure observance of safety guidelines and safe working practices was emphasised while proper working of CCTV cameras at loading and unloading points at all railway sidings should be ensured to avert any errors.

Mr. Jain also checked on the progress of construction of Road Under Bridges (RUB) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and the targeted timelines. Counselling sessions for loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, pointsmen, station masters, guards and other staff members involved in the working of train operations is mandatory, he added, according to a press release.

Telangana / indian railways

