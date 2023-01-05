ADVERTISEMENT

US visa application centre to shift on Jan. 8

January 05, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Applicants visiting the Hyderabad Visa Application Center for their scheduled appointments, document submission and passport collection have to visit its new location in the lower concourse in Hitech city metro station, Madhapur, from January 8.

These services like finger printing, document submission and passport collection that were offered in the building opposite the US Consulate will be shifted to the Hitech City Metro station. However, the regular services like visa interviews and other consular services will continue to be in the present US Consulate in Begumpet.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US