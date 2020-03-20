US-returned Sirpur MLA and his wife quarantined after a two-day delay

Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa and his wife Rama Devi were quarantined in their home in Kagaznagar town of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The quarantine, which will extend over 14 days came two days after the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and his wife returned from the US.

Eluded the Medical Department?

Mr. Konappa had reportedly attended a wedding, and a meeting of Kagaznagar Municipal Council during the two days that he moved around. This had gone viral in social media and he seemed to have eluded the Medical Department which was looking for him.

KB Asifabad Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha issued an order to the District Medical and Health Officer on Friday to quarantine the MLA and others with whom he had come in contact. The order also suggested the DMHO follow COVID-19 protocol in case he or others required further medical attention.