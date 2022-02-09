US pharma firm to set up medtech research CoE

US firm West Pharmaceutical Services Inc on Wednesday said it will be establishing a Medtech Research Center of Excellence with Technology Innovation Foundation of IIT Palakkad (TECHIN).

The company, which has a sales office in Hyderabad and a manufacturing unit at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, will work with TECHIN in the area of medical technology. The engagement will be carried out by the company’s Digital Technology Center in Bengaluru, which will be directly working with TECHIN’s team throughout this partnership, West said in a release.

West said to support the start-ups in the programme, it will be providing a non-commercial version of its ‘medical device connectivity platform’ to support the development of connected med-tech equipment. Additionally, it will mentor and may fund start-ups through the MedTech Research Center of Excellence.