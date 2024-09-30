ADVERTISEMENT

US Mission to India announces additional 2.50 lakh visa appointments for Indian travellers 

Published - September 30, 2024 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The U.S. Mission to India on Monday announced an additional 2.50 lakh visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers and students.

“The recently released new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews, facilitating the travel which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the U.S.-India relationship,” it said in a release.

Giving context, it added that the U.S. Mission to India has already surpassed one million non-immigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year.  And during the student visa season this summer, record numbers were processed and all first-time student applicants were able to obtain an appointment at one of the five consular sections around India.

The focus now is on bringing families together, connecting businesses and facilitating tourism.

It further stated that more than 1.2 million Indians have travelled to the United States year to date in 2024, which is a 35% increase over the same period in 2023.  At least six million Indians already have a non-immigrant visa to visit the United States and each day the Mission issues thousands more.

The release also noted U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti’s recent observation on the visa process. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden set an ambitious goal to improve and expedite the visa process and I’m proud to say that we have delivered on that promise.  Our consular teams at the embassy and four consulates work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the surging demand,” he said.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
