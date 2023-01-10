ADVERTISEMENT

US fund to help restore Paigah Tombs in Hyderabad

January 10, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The necropolis of noblemen dating from the Asaf Jahi era known as Paigah Tombs Complex in Santosh Nagar is set to be restored with funding by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation. Announcing this on Tuesday morning, US Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) ambassador A. Elizabeth Jones said that the $250,000 grant will fund the restoration process.

“These are absolutely gorgeous sites. Preserving cultural landmarks such as this benefits all humanity. By preserving them, we ensure that history, art and architecture are not lost to time. We make it possible for future generations to be able to experience the same wonder and awe that we are experiencing being here today,” she said.

“Restorations like these allow the people of the United States to play a role in other nations and communities where we work in a way that transcends traditional policy issues by supporting the preservation of cultural heritage. The United States demonstrates its respect for other cultures and people,” she said at a formal ceremony at the tombs complex.

“This is one of the most significant architectural sites in Hyderabad. Stucco work like this doesn’t exist anywhere else in India. It has incredible lattice screens, minarets, and detailing. We are documenting the architectural details and the restoration will include the landscape,” said Ratish Nanda, CEO of Aga Khan Trust for Culture, which will carry out the restoration work in a timeframe of 2.5 years.

