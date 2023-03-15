ADVERTISEMENT

US Flag lowered officially closing the present location of US Consulate Hyderabad

March 15, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

New office at Nanakramguda to start on March 20

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Jennifer Larson, US Consul General Hyderabad, receiving the US flag from the staff after it was lowered at the Paigah Palace in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Officially ending its association with the Paigah Palace in Begumpet, the US Consulate lowered the US flag on Wednesday after extending its services for 14 years since 2008. The US Consulate will now be moved to its new facility in Nanakramguda where the operations will start from March 20.

Jennifer Larson, US Consul General Hyderabad, tweeted saying it’s been an amazing 14 years and they were excited to open a new chapter in the US-India partnership at the new facility in Nanakramguda. Lowering the flag indicates officially closing the consulate at the present place.

The flag will be raised at the new facility on March 20 marking the beginning of the consulate. Addressing the employees in an emotional tone, the Consul General remembered the consulate’s history and said the priority would now be to increase the visa issuance.

During the last 14 years, the Consulate approved more than 16 lakh visas and processed 42,511 citizenship services. A tweet from the Consulate General said that it looks forward to surpassing those numbers as the staff would be increased in the coming months and years. The consulate was started at the Paigah Palace in 2008 when Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy was the Chief Minister.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
