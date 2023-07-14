HamberMenu
U.S. firm to upskill poor women in employable sectors

Mohit Malik, COO, GSPANN Technologies, said the centre would also train the youth from the community in various employability-driven technical skills.

July 14, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A U.S.-based global IT services and digital solutions company, GSPANN Technologies, inaugurated the Women Empowerment and Youth Skill Development Centre in Moula Ali to upskill women on critical livelihood skills such as fashion designing, mehndi designing, bag making, beautician courses, and hairdressing.

Mohit Malik, COO, said the centre would also train the youth from the community in various employability-driven technical skills, such as MS Office, computer hardware and networking, computer-based accountancy, travel desk management, graphic designing, C and C++. Ten kids from the youth skill development program will get an opportunity to take up advanced courses in Salesforce, Adobe, ChatGPT, etc.

