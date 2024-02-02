US-FDA and DCA Telangana meet to explore collaboration

February 02, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A regulatory forum between the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) and the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana took place at Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana on January 31. The event was proposed by the US-FDA India Office in November 2023, aiming to foster strategic collaboration and initiatives between the two regulatory bodies.

This collaboration stems from Telangana’s status as home to over 214 US-FDA registered manufacturing sites, primarily pharmaceutical companies engaged in the production and export of medicines to the United States.

The forum provided a platform for in-depth discussions, with a focus on the ‘Observed Inspection Procedure.’ US-FDA officials explored the prospect of engaging drugs inspectors from the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, as ‘observers’ in future US-FDA inspections conducted within the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key figures of the US-FDA, including Country Director Sarah McMullen; International Relations Specialist Phil Nguyen, and Senior Technical Advisor Dhruv Shah, participated in the forum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.