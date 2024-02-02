GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

US-FDA and DCA Telangana meet to explore collaboration

February 02, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A regulatory forum between the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) and the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana took place at Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana on January 31. The event was proposed by the US-FDA India Office in November 2023, aiming to foster strategic collaboration and initiatives between the two regulatory bodies.

This collaboration stems from Telangana’s status as home to over 214 US-FDA registered manufacturing sites, primarily pharmaceutical companies engaged in the production and export of medicines to the United States.

The forum provided a platform for in-depth discussions, with a focus on the ‘Observed Inspection Procedure.’ US-FDA officials explored the prospect of engaging drugs inspectors from the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, as ‘observers’ in future US-FDA inspections conducted within the State.

Key figures of the US-FDA, including Country Director Sarah McMullen; International Relations Specialist Phil Nguyen, and Senior Technical Advisor Dhruv Shah, participated in the forum.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.