US chip design firm Ceremorphic opens first development centre in Hyderabad

Plans to more than double headcount by 2024

US firm Ceremorphic that is focused on designing supercomputing chips has established its first development centre in Hyderabad.

Formally announcing the opening of the facility on Tuesday, founder and CEO Venkat Mattela said a section of Ceremorphic’s 150 employees are based at 35,000 sq ft facility. The firm plans to have a headcount of 400 by 2024 in Hyderabad.

“All the engineering and R&D happens in Hyderabad. We heavily depend on the engineering contribution from the Hyderabad design centre,” he said, adding the facility is crucial as the company is competing with tier-I, world class companies in the space.

Ceremorphic intends to invest $10 million on the facility annually for the next few years, he said.

The company, founded in April 2020, has 100 patents and expected to have 250 patents by end of this year, Mr. Mattela, an industry veteran who in March 2020 sold the wireless assets of Redpine Signals, another company that he founded and which also had strong links to Hyderabad, to Silicon Labs Inc for $308 million cash.

On the work being undertaken by Ceremorphic, he said it has developed an advanced computer architecture for Scalable Intelligence Processing which is reliable, energy efficient and offers unprecedented security. The first product QS1 of Hierarchical Learning Processor (HLP) series is designed in TSMC 5nm process node and the customer samples are expected to be ready by 2023. Commercial production is set to begin in 2024, he said.

The plan is to deliver a complete silicon system that will enable next-generation applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), high power computing (HPC), automotive processing, drug discovery and metaverse processing, the firm said in a release.

IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who spoke at a virtual meeting to announce opening of the Hyderabad facility, appreciating the company for its focus on high performance computing chips. Highlighting the attention State government is paying to the VLSI space, he urged the company to contribute to Hyderabad ecosystem and bring best practices.