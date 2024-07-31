U.S.-based Telugu man visits all countries in the world

Forty-nine-year-old Ravi Prabhu, a globetrotter, landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday, after a visit to Venezuela. With this, the U.S.-based independent consultant has reportedly visited all the countries in the world.

“It took me 27 years to visit all the 195 countries in the world. With [enough] money, this can be done in under five,” he says, adding that he managed to have a balanced life while travelling the world.

Posing for photographs with a school globe and posters that read: ‘The most travelled Telugu man who travelled 195 out of 195 countries in the world’, he starts telling his story.

Mr. Prabhu says he hails from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and is an alumnus of the University of Hyderabad. He moved to the U.S. in 1996 and worked as a consultant there, including in a major federal project of the US Department of Defence, for over seven years; he is now an independent consultant.

Mr. Prabhu is also a YouTube vlogger with over 7.5 lakh subscribers. He says he explores the culture and lifestyles of the countries he visit. “Some section of the media doubted my accomplishment, and that is why I got myself verified with NomadMania.”

‘NomadMania’, an online platform that tracks high-ranking travellers, claims to follow a robust verification of the declaration by travellers, including 20/193 country random check with a diverse criteria. A not-for-profit organisation, it ranks world travellers based on their total visits to United Nations countries, NomadMania list of 1,301 regions and others. Mr. Prabhu ranks 698 there.

On NomadMania, the five other Indians who have travelled to every UN country are: Prasad Benny (2010), Vee Prasanna (2018), Samaddar Kashi (2008), Bahal Arvinder (2023) and Sharma Ranjan (2019).

As “more proof”, Mr. Prabhu went on to show his expired passports and photos and videos by location on his iPhone. Mr. Prabhu says he is considering to document his world travel experiences in a book, talk to children in schools and be an ambassador of tourism of the Telugu States. “In the 27 years, I spent at least $3 million to achieve my lifelong dream,” he says.