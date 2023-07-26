ADVERTISEMENT

US-based software firm to start operations in Mahabubnagar

July 26, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud felicitating Srikanth Lingdi, founder of S2 Integrators, which will start operations in Mahabubnagar soon.

In a significant boost to Telangana government’s efforts to take the IT industry to smaller towns, Atlanta-based S2Integrators, a fast-growing software and IT services company, has announced setting up of its offshore centre at the IT park in Mahabubnagar.

Announcing the initiative in the presence of Minister for Prohibition and Excise V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday, company founder Srikanth Lingdi said that he was happy to be a part of IT expansion to smaller towns of Telangana. Mr. Srikanth said that very soon the groundwork succeeding the signing of MoU will begin and locals will be given top preference in recruitment, where they will be trained to move into a higher pedestal in the IT environment.

The company, which has a presence in the US, Canada, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Vellore, has been steadily expanding its portfolio as well as competencies in offering comprehensive IT solutions alongside solutions through new-age technologies. Mr. Srikanth met IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao during his visit to the USA in May this year and assured that his company would be part of Telangana’s efforts to take IT to tier-two cities.

Mr. Goud welcomed S2Integrators and assured all the necessary government support and in his personal capacity to ensure the company starts operations without any hassles. Company co-founder Srini Santhanam assured further expansion in future.

