Urea availability for yasangi is 31% higher this year: Minister

January 08, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

Officials told to keep stocks in required quantities based on the cropping patterns in the North and South Telangana areas

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao holding a meeting with senior officials on availability of fertilizers for Yasangi in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Minister for Agriculture and Handlooms and Textiles Tummala Nageswara Rao has stated that the State government has prepared action plan for supply of 19.24 lakh tonnes of various fertilizers for the 2023-24 yasangi (rabi) season.

At a meeting held with the senior officials of the Agriculture Department led by Secretary Agriculture M. Raghunandan Rao, the Minister asked the authorities to ensure the timely reach of the required quantity of fertilizers to mandal and village level by coordinating with the nodal agency — TS Markfed and the fertilizer companies. He told them to keep stocks in required quantities based on the cropping patterns in the North and South Telangana areas.

Stating that the availability of various fertilizers for the last yasangi season (2022-23) was 7.01 lakh tonnes during the second week of January, while the availability this year was 9 lakh tonnes, the Minister said it was 28% more compared to last season. In the case of urea, he said the availability for this yasangi season was 4.68 lakh tonnes against 3.57 lakh tonnes available last year. The availability was 31% higher this year.

The Minister assured that there would not be any scarcity of fertilizers and farmers need not worry about it.

