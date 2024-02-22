‘Urdu Kitab Mela’ brings the language of poetry closer to masses

February 22, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Hyderabad

Hyderabad is hosting a ‘Urdu Kitab Mela’ at the Abul Kalam Azad Oriental Research Institute, Public Gardens, from February 18 till 22.

Inaugurated by Amir Ali Khan, News Editor of The Siasat Daily, the fair will remain on display till February 22, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The inauguration ceremony, chaired by Ashraf Rafi, president of the institute, was attended by former director of Urdu Academy S.A. Shukoor, members of the institute - Aziz Ahmed, Sardar Sajjan Singh, Khwaja Moizuddin, Mustafa Ali Sarwari and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers say that unlike other large-scale book fairs organised with external funding or sponsorships, the Kitab Mela is a grassroots initiative where authors, thinkers, academics, activists, retired professors, government officials, and readers have come together to revive an oft-forgotten way of engaging with literature in the age of the digital boom - book fairs.

“The focus of the festival is to revive and cultivate Urdu as a language for those who are deeply invested in its study, as well as the youth who are deprived of the true essence of Urdu literature,” said Jaweed Kamal, director of the institute, who conceptualised and organised the event,pointing to a group of college students browsing through the ‘humour’ section of the fair. It is also an attempt to provide space to struggling Urdu writers and platforming works which are unlikely to be sold in mainstream shops and even online, he said.

The fair features books, magazines, and newspapers, cutting across genres of history, art, culture, comedy, religion, poetry and more; certain English translations are also available. The material, donated by the authors themselves, friends of the institute, and the management, is sold at highly discounted rates for the benefit of readers.

“This is a completely non-profit initiative, the money collected from the sale of the books is returned to those who contributed them. We are doing this solely to empower Urdu writers and readers,” said Mr. Kamal, who is also the founder of the Urdu quarterly, Reqta Naama.

“The inspiration for the fair comes from events which focus on Urdu like the Jashn-e-Rekhta. Despite the low publicity, the response we received has surpassed our expectations, and on readers’ demand we extended the fair by two days, it was initially meant to conclude on February 20. This shows that there is still demand for the Urdu literature,” S.M. Ahmed Ali Khan of the institute said.

Urdu as the mother tongue

On International Mother Language Day, readers flocked the fair to unearth hidden gems of Urdu literature from the yesteryears and recent times.

“The rare Urdu works which are no longer found in mainstream space are availableat the fair since Urdu literature enthusiasts themselves have put together the fair. Although Urdu is my mother tongue, I have more fluency in English and Hindi, I came to this fair to reconnect with my roots,” said Mehnaz Amjad, a resident of Masab Tank, who came to the fair with her mother Fouzia Amjad Hussain, an author of Urdu non-fiction social commentary.

Some prominent authors include Ashfaq Ahmed, Majeed Amjad, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, Mirza Adeeb, Rafia Manzoor ul Ameen, Shahid Aslam Zuberi, J.S. Iftekhar, Khaja Nizamuddin, and several others. There is a separate section dedicated to women authors including Amina Tehseen, B.B. Raza Khatoon, Masrath Jahan, Nafeesa Khan, Tabssum Aara, and Rafia Nausheen.

The first translation of the Quran into Urdu and Persian and the Quran Majeed gifted by Reza Pahlavi, the former Shah of Iran, are on display at the fair.

Mr. Kamal said that after observing the positive response of readers, the institute intends to organise similar fairs and community-driven initiatives for longer durations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.