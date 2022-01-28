Urdu job mela on Feb 4

Hyderabad

28 January 2022 19:25 IST

To be conducted online

The first Telangana Urdu Job Mela will be conducted online mode from February 4 by the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). The job mela which was supposed to be held on January 06, 2022, on the University campus was postponed in view of precautionary measures announced to control spread of COVID-19.

According to Mohammed Yousuf Khan, in-charge, Training and Placement Cell, all those who have registered for the Job Mela should be available online for their interviews pertaining to their recruitment by the various companies. The registered candidates must submit the filled-in proforma and undertakings on ‘jobmelaurdumanuusetwin@gmail.com’ on or before February 3. The proforma and undertaking will be sent to the registered candidates through email.

