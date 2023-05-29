Urdu is our strength, says Prof. Ainul Hasan

May 29, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST

HYDERABAD

“Urdu is not our weakness, but it is our strength” said Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), while delivering presidential address at the valedictory of a week-long skill development workshop on Translation (Indian Languages), on Saturday.

The workshop, organised by the Department of English of MANUU in collaboration with the National Translation Mission, the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru, was inaugurated on May 22.

Prof. Ainul Hasan encouraged the faculty and students to actively contribute to research.

The experts from NTM, Dr Tariq Khan, Dr P Mathew, Dr Abdul Haleem, Dr Muhammad Anwar, S. Winston Cruz and other eminent scholars from all over the country delivered lectures and conducted practical training sessions during the workshop.

Prof Amina Kishore, Prof. Asaduddin, Prof. Harish Narang, Prof. Haribandi Lakshmi, Prof Pushpinder Syal, Prof. S. Arulmozi, Prof. Akshaya Kumar, Prof. Mohd. Khalid Mubashir-uz-Zafar, Prof. Nagasuri Venugopal, Dr. Zahid ul Haque, Dr. Narayan Awasthi, and N. Venugopal Rao were among the resource persons.

Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD-I and Head, Department of English, shared the dais. Rumana Nisar convened the valedictory session and Ragalatha R proposed vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, the English translation of Russian book titled, Astronomy Olympiads, by V G Surdin was also released by Prof Syed Ainul Hasan during the valedictory of skill development workshop on translation.

The book has been translated by the faculty members of MANUU Prof Syed Najamul Hasan, Department of Mathematics, and Dr. Priya Hasan, Department of Physics, along with Dr. Margarita Safonova from Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore. This book is a collection of 450 problems from astronomy olympiads, along with comprehensive solutions and explanations. This is an excellent resource book for International Astronomy Olympiads as well as for students, teachers, amateur and professional astronomers.

The book will also be translated in Urdu language.