Urban voters to get SMSes from GHMC on polling booth queues

October 16, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Urban voters residing in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits can now check the length of the queue at their respective polling stations and booths before going there to cast their vote.

GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose said that the GHMC is developing an app through which SMSes would be sent to voters informing them of the latest queue position at polling stations.

Mr. Rose, along with Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, addressed a press conference on Monday to speak about the preparedness of the GHMC for the upcoming elections.

“The Election Commission of India carried out a two-year drive to clean up and update the voters’ list, and removed 2.75 lakh duplicate/deceased voters by August 2023,” Mr. Rose informed.

“Even after the model code of conduct coming into force, 20,000 duplicate voters and 26,000 deceased voters have been removed from the lists. Further, 3.61 lakh applications for a change of address too have been processed,” Mr. Rose said.

However, the duplicate and deceased voters who have been identified after the code came into force will be put on the ASD (Absentee, Shifted, Dead) list, which can be modified based on the latest information. Fresh registrations and modifications will be allowed up to October 30, Mr .Rose said, and urged voters to re-check their names in the electoral list.

Voter slips will be distributed after the nomination process is completed, which will have to be accompanied by identity proofs at the time of voting, he said.

The Election Commission is particular about the flow of cash, illicit liquor and drugs during the elections, to counter which 18 checkposts have been set up, with monitoring by flying squads. Those carrying cash should be able to produce matching documents to account for it, failing which the cash would be seized, Mr. Rose warned.

Home voting facility will be provided through postal ballot for senior citizens above the age of 80 and for persons with disabilities. Those who want to avail themselves of this facility may call the booth-level officer concerned and fill in the relevant form. Once applied, it cannot be revoked, he said.

Mr. Rose has informed that ₹18.90 crore in cash has been seized by the police, and ₹70 lakh by flying squads, with regard to which 133 FIRs have been registered.

A total number of 1,05,000 violations of model code with regard to publicity were removed from the public properties. Instances of violations were 23,311 in private properties. The quantity of illicit liquor seized is 2,300 litres, for which 128 cases have been filed. Beverage units from where stocks are lifted are under the scanner, he said.

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty issued a strict warning against paid news, and said each advertisement related to political parties should pass scrutiny by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee. He assured that approval or rejection will be made known within 24 hours.