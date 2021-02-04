Urban park inaugurated at Gajwel

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao said that the urban park at Gajwel was developed at a cost of ₹ 7.5 crore and this would be a model for others.
Addressing media persons after inaugurating urban park at Gajwel along with Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman V. Pratap Reddy and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shobha on Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the urban parks are being developed to provide best environment for the public in concrete jungles.
“Sapling planting means nothing but offering a better future for next generations. This is the 36th urban park being inaugurated in the State. So far 240 crore saplings were planted in the State and green cover has increased by 4%. The entire world is looking at Telangana,” he said.
Earlier Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said that efforts following decision taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao are now yielding results. He said that several forest area was rejuvenated in the State.
MLC Farooq Hussain, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V. Roja Sharma and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath