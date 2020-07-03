Urban forests to help fight climate change: Forest Minister

Stressing the need for better environment, in wake of fast-paced urbanisation and growing population, Minister for Forest A. Indrakaran Reddy on Friday said only urban forest ecosystems will be able to lead the fight against climate change.

Health is wealth is more relevant than ever, he said and added that the demand for more greenery would be met, as forest development works in Hyderabad metropolitan area were being carried out with an outlay of ₹ 495 crore.

In Yadadri, district urban forest parks would be developed in 10 of the total 37 forest blocks, spread across 1698 hectares, he said on Friday.

Inaugurating the two prominently developed parks — Anjaneya Aranyam and Narasimha Aranyam — located less than three km from the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Mr. Reddy said the parks will have an educative value for the temple visitors.

“In a few years, all the rocky terrain will be covered with vegetation. There will be theme-based plantation, medicinal, flowering and fruit-yielding native species, and accordingly study camps like Vana Darshinis can be organized,” he said.

The Minister along with MP B. Lingaiah Yadav walked through the Anjaneya Aranyam, inspecting the works and posed for a photo at the selfie-point and under the gazebo.

Narasimha Aranyam, located on NH-163 at Raigir village is nearly 100 hectares, already has 23,000 saplings planted and the whole park is being developed at an expenditure of ₹3.61 crore. In addition to the common visitor and development features, the park will have animal dens, deer rescue centre and an amphitheatre, works on which are underway.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy along with officials, also laid foundation for a new district forest office complex, second among the newly carved districts.