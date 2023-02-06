ADVERTISEMENT

Urban employment guarantee scheme mooted

February 06, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Government was keen on “experimenting” with an ‘Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme’. This would not only help bring the urban poor within the fold of employment, but also aid in meeting increasing urban requirements for infrastructure, said Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on Monday.

The Minister, who presented the TS socio-economic outlook report along with the budget on Monday to the Legislative Assembly, said the government wanted to ensure the urbanisation happened in a more planned manner in the future. Towards this end, it intended to set up an Urban Centre of Excellence, which would act as a National/Regional level think tank on urban issues, and would include R&D facilities, a hub for urban innovations, a centre for urban start-ups, and training facilities.

The environment in Telangana was also ripe for innovations in the areas of space technology, smart traffic control, and other Artificial Intelligence-based and Machine Learning-based innovations. The IT-hubs and technologists were well-suited to act as pioneers in deploying meaningful technologies to improve the urban experience. Therefore, TS was poised for a future of sustainable, resilient, and inclusive urbanisation, he added.

