Upset over poor performance, police job aspirant ends life in Telangana’s Kamareddy district

The woman contacted her family members via video call before the reported act

A young woman who was reportedly depressed over performing poorly in the Telangana State police sub-inspector preliminary written examination held on Sunday, allegedly jumped into a highway side waterbody in Bhiknoor police limits of Kamareddy district on August 10.

She contacted her family members via video call before the reported act. Police retrieved her body later in the evening.

The victim was identified as Pole Panchasheela, 20, a native of Madnoor mandal in Kamareddy district. A fresh graduate, she had been preparing for the police recruitment while staying at a hostel in Hyderabad.

According to a petition by the family members, she had been upset since Sunday and told them that she had no hope of clearing the examination. The worried family tried easing her stress and asked her to return to the village.

On Tuesday morning, Panchasheela started her journey, but got off the bus midway and video-called her brother at around 8 a.m. She showed him the Jangampally Cheruvu on the NH-44 and jumped into it along with her cell phone, the police said.

Bhiknoor police registered a case and a probe was opened into her death as per Cr. PC S. 174.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Roshni - 040-6620 2000.