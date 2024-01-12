UPSC to reorient TSPSC functioning after new team is recruited

January 12, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will train the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) officials once they are appointed, apart from hosting an orientation programme on the recruitment processes including preparation of question papers and conduct of examinations, thereby leaving no scope for malpractice.

Training the officials, including members, was one of the key suggestions made by UPSC chairman Manoj Soni when Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N.Uttam Kumar Reddy met him in New Delhi recently to discuss the revamping of TSPSC after its image suffered a huge dent with the question paper leak incident last March.

Mr.Uttam Reddy said the UPSC chief pointed out an important aspect in the appointment of the chairman and other members — integrity apart from efficiency as it was the question of the career of not only lakhs of aspirants but also the future of the State and the country.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister appointed a committee of IAS officers to study the best practices of the UPSC and other PSCs in the country so as to not leave any scope for controversies. This was one of the biggest promises made to the people, who have a lot of hope in the Congress government regarding the credibility of the recruitment exams.

Taking the advice seriously, the government is now looking to recruit an officer known for being honest and upright. The government is also considering appointing an IPS officer as the chairman. The members too will be recruited based on their track record and there will be no scope for political appointments.

The previous government, led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, is being blamed for making the TSPSC a resettlement centre for people with political connections and those who were with the BRS during the Telangana statehood agitation. Mr. Uttam Reddy alleged that political interference was clearly visible in the TSPSC functioning during BRS rule.

The previous government bore the brunt of TSPSC paper leaks, affecting their electoral fortunes as the youth made their anger visible by campaigning against the BRS. The Congress party, then in the Opposition, had assured the youth that it would revamp the commission completely.