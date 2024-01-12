GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UPSC to reorient TSPSC functioning after new team is recruited

CM Revanth Reddy wants a taskmaster to head TSPSC with Governor accepting resignation of the previous team

January 12, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will train the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) officials once they are appointed, apart from hosting an orientation programme on the recruitment processes including preparation of question papers and conduct of examinations, thereby leaving no scope for malpractice.

Training the officials, including members, was one of the key suggestions made by UPSC chairman Manoj Soni when Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N.Uttam Kumar Reddy met him in New Delhi recently to discuss the revamping of TSPSC after its image suffered a huge dent with the question paper leak incident last March.

Mr.Uttam Reddy said the UPSC chief pointed out an important aspect in the appointment of the chairman and other members — integrity apart from efficiency as it was the question of the career of not only lakhs of aspirants but also the future of the State and the country.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister appointed a committee of IAS officers to study the best practices of the UPSC and other PSCs in the country so as to not leave any scope for controversies. This was one of the biggest promises made to the people, who have a lot of hope in the Congress government regarding the credibility of the recruitment exams.

Taking the advice seriously, the government is now looking to recruit an officer known for being honest and upright. The government is also considering appointing an IPS officer as the chairman. The members too will be recruited based on their track record and there will be no scope for political appointments.

The previous government, led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, is being blamed for making the TSPSC a resettlement centre for people with political connections and those who were with the BRS during the Telangana statehood agitation. Mr. Uttam Reddy alleged that political interference was clearly visible in the TSPSC functioning during BRS rule.

The previous government bore the brunt of TSPSC paper leaks, affecting their electoral fortunes as the youth made their anger visible by campaigning against the BRS. The Congress party, then in the Opposition, had assured the youth that it would revamp the commission completely.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.