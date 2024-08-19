GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘UPSC lateral entry recruitment, a violation of Constitutional rights’ 

Published - August 19, 2024 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The scheme to fill up 45 posts at the level of joint secretary, deputy secretary and director by lateral entry mode, as per the recent Union Public Service Commission’s advertisement, is a violation of Constitutional rights, observed the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) here on Monday.

“If these positions were to be filled through the regular UPSC examination, the Constitution mandates reservation. Based on the norms, out of these 45 positions, 22-23 candidates would have been selected from SC, ST and OBC communities,” it said.

The lateral entry process is a clear bypassing of the reservation system. It deprives the communities of their rightful representation in higher administrative positions and undermines the very essence of social justice, the body noted.

AIOBCSA, urging the government to reconsider the decision, also demanded immediate inclusion of reservation provisions in lateral entry recruitment, a transparent and accountable mechanism that does not bypass reservation policy for future appointments, and a review of all current lateral entry recruitment to assess the impact of representation from marginalised communities.

