UPSC coaching centre flooding: Tanya’s family on college drop-off trip receives devastating news of her death

Tanya’s father is General Manager of Srirampur Mines of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Published - July 28, 2024 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

 

Tanya Soni’s family was enroute from Mancherial, Telangana to Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, to enroll her younger sister for her B.Tech course when they received the devastating news of her death.  

The family felt the ground slipping beneath their feet. They immediately deboarded at Nagpur and flew to New Delhi on Saturday evening. 

Ms. Soni was one of three civil service aspirants who died when the basement, housing the library of a coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar, Central Delhi, was inundated by heavy rains on Saturday. The 21-year-old had completed her Class 12 in Mancherial before she moved to Delhi to fulfil her dream of getting into civil services. She enrolled herself in Maharaja Agrasen College of Delhi University for her undergraduate course and was taking coaching classes with Rau’s IAS Study Centre of Rajender Nagar.  

Her father, Vijay Kumar, a native of Bihar’s Nabinagar, is General Manger of the Srirampur Coal Mines of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. Mr. Kumar, along with his wife and younger daughter made it to Delhi on Saturday night. Following the postmortem evaluation at around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday, the family took the body to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for final rites. Her younger brother, a class nine student in Hyderabad, was also flown to Varanasi by their relatives.  

Speaking to The Hindu, Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police A. Bhaskar said that the Telangana’s Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal, officials from Singareni Collieries Company Ltd in Delhi and the Mancherial police have been in constant touch with the family and offering them support.

