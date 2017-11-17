Uproar over the issue of registering protests

The Legislative Assembly for the second consecutive day witnessed heated debate between the Treasury Benches and main opposition Congress over whether or not permission be given to opposition members to stage protest in the House after the debate on a particular issue had been concluded. Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy announced closure of the debate on residential schools and colleges in the State even as the Congress members were on their feet seeking an opportunity to register their protest.

Legislative Affairs Minister T. Harish Rao insisted that the protest should not be allowed as the Chair had concluded the debate on the issue and the House had taken up another issue.

The Congress members rushed to the well of the House demanding that they be given an opportunity to register their protest. Repeated requests of the Deputy Speaker to Congress members to resume their seats went in vain as the main Opposition insisted on an opportunity to register their protest. The Chair permitted CLP deputy leader T. Jeevan Reddy to register protest on behalf of his party and the latter said his party member K. Venkat Reddy should also be permitted to do so. Mr. Harish Rao, who intervened, reiterated that members would not be allowed to register protest on behalf of the party when their leader or his deputy are in House. “This exposes the respect Congress members give to their leader,” he said even as Mr. Jeevan Reddy persisted alleging that the Treasury Benches could not dictate terms to the Opposition. As the debate appeared to continue for more time, the Deputy Speaker permitted Mr. Venkat Reddy to register the protest.