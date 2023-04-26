Uppal skywalk ready for inauguration

April 26, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State government may not have bid for the Visakha Steel Plant, but the city will have in its skywalk at Uppal a token amount of the steel produced by the plant during its final years as a public sector entity.

Works for the unique pedestrian facility near Uppal ring road have reached the final stage, and the structure may soon be inaugurated, a statement from the HMDA said.

More than 1,000 tonnes of structural steel has been used in building the skywalk, sourced from the Steel Authority of India Limited and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant also known as Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, apart from Jindal Steel, the note said.

The bridge has been undertaken by HMDA with an expenditure of ₹25 crore, as a solution for frequent road accidents at the location.

Eight elevators, six staircases, and four escalators will be available to access the bridge in the shape of a keyhole, covering all the roads branching off from the junction.

A total of 660 metres in length and width between three to six metres, the skywalk is supported by 37 pillars with six metres clearance from road beneath.

Though initiated at the end of 2020, the project with 90 percent requirement for structural steel got delayed owing to scarcity of oxygen cylinders for welding during the pandemic.

The skywalk is expected to benefit about 20,000 pedestrians per day, including the Metro Rail commuters who can approach the walkway directly from the concourse level, the note said.

