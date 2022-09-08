 ‘Uplift of communities on with Govt. schemes’

State has undergone phenomenal changes in last 8 years: Niranjan Reddy

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has stated that every community in the State is getting empowered economically and socially with the help of government schemes and development works taken up during the last eight years.

He along with Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and V. Srinivas Goud, MLCs Banda Prakash and Baswaraju Saraiah, Principal Secretary (Backward Classes Welfare) B. Venkatesham and others held a meeting with registered BC community associations on Atmagaurava Bhavans. They handed over land (site) allotment documents to 11 BC communities including Valmiki Sangham on the occasion.

Speaking at the meeting Mr. Niranjan Reddy said Telangana had undergone phenomenal changes and it was on the path of progress in all sectors. However, those who were unable to accept the transformation were trying to deceive people.

Of the 65 lakh investment support scheme (Rythu Bandhu) beneficiaries, 8.54 lakh belonged to Scheduled Castes, 8.24 lakh to Scheduled Tribes and another 37.5 lakh to Backward Classes. Stating that some sections of the Oppositions parties were bringing forward meaningless argument on Rythu Bandhu, he said about 92.5% of the 1.5 crore acres of cultivable land in the State was in the hands of farmers up to 5 acres landholding.

It was the small and marginal farmers and downtrodden and backward classes who were getting benefited most with schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power to agriculture, Kalyana Lakshmi, Aasara social security pensions, KCR kits and others. As a result, employment opportunities were rising every year.

He stated that Telangana was at the top in the country in the fresh water fish production. Fishing was not only an employment generation activity to some communities but was also for the healthy growth of future generations. However, the employment opportunities were getting condensed with privatisation and disposal of public sector undertakings by the Centre in addition non-filling of 14.5 lakh existing vacancies.