Upgraded B.M. Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad open to public

April 07, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The upgraded B. M. Birla Planetarium was opened to the public on Friday. Deep immersive and cinematic experience with unidirectional seating; cove area projectors and perforated clear projection dome are the new features. A special cosmic show titled ‘The Biography of the Universe’ will be on in English at 11:30 a.m, 4 p.m and 6 p.m.; in Telugu at 12:15 p.m., 3p.m., 5p.m. and 6:45 p.m.; and in Hindi at 7:30 p.m.. For more information, visit www.gpbaasri.org or contact 040-23235081/23241061, said a press release.