‘Update your KYC’, a new fraud trick adopted by cybercrooks to siphon off the money

Hyderabad:

06 October 2021 16:30 IST

Fraudsters send a link created using Ngrok, Bitly, Google View form and survey monkey.

Each passing day, cybercrooks are adopting innovative ways to cheat people. In the recent past, Cyber Crime police station of Cyberabad has been receiving several complaints of cheating in the name of updating of KYC for SBI, Airtel and Paytm.

Fraudsters send a link created using Ngrok, Bitly, Google View form and survey monkey. “So far, over 140 cases were registered against SBI KYC fraud and an amount of ₹67,10,021 has been defrauded and siphoned off from accounts of the innocent citizens of Cyberabad this year,” police said.

Modus operandi of fraudsters

Fraudsters are contacting SBI account and credit card holders, by pushing bulk SMS and calls, and have been warning them to update their KYC details. “For updating the KYC, they are asking the customer to download different remote access applications like Any Desk app, Quick Support App, Team Viewer App etc.,” police said.

When the customer downloads the application, they are asked to transfer a nominal amount like ₹1, ₹10, ₹100 for checking. “When the customer transfers the money by entering his bank account details, his accounts were hacked and money is debited into the fraudster’s accounts in different transactions.”

Recently, cybercrooks have started sending NGROK and Bitly links along with messages asking users to click on the link to update KYC and when they do it, the customers are redirected fake website page which is similar to SBI net banking.

As soon as the customers enter their net banking credentials, fraudsters collect the details and transfer funds to their accounts.

Further, the cops advised people not to believe messages or calls who ask you to update KYC details of their SBI or any other accounts, as the bank authorities never send any such messages/mails/make such calls regarding KYC updation.

Never reveal the bank account details to anyone especially your secret PIN or One Time Password (OTP).