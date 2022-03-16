Upa-sarpanch attempts to end life
He was unable to get money for civil works he undertook
In a shocking incident, one Esu Reddy of Byathol village in Haveli Ghanpur mandal of Medak district attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. The incident took place on Wednesday.
According to sources, Esu Reddy, also upa-sarpanch of the village, took up several civil works of Rythu Vedika and water tank. However, the bills for his works were not released despite repeated efforts. Unable to bear the pressure from people who lent him money, he took the extreme step and video recorded it and posted it on social media.
Meanwhile, villagers shifted him to hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Mr. Reddy said that he took the extreme step unable get the bills released.
(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)
