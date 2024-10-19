ADVERTISEMENT

Up to 4,000 houses will be sanctioned in each Assembly constituency by Oct.-end: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Published - October 19, 2024 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced on Saturday that government would sanction 3,500-4,000 houses in each Assembly constituency by the end of this month, as part of the Indiramma housing scheme.

This initiative aims to provide houses to deserving people across the State within the next four years, with a target of 20 lakh houses.

During a programme at the Hyderabad District Collector’s office here on Saturday, 144 beneficiaries from Goshamahal constituency received double bedroom house certificates. The programme was also attended by Minister of Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar.

“The government will give Indiramma houses to all those eligible, regardless of caste, religion, region, or political affiliation,” Mr. Srinivas Reddy said, and urged the Housing Joint Secretary, Union government, to ensure timely disbursement of funds and facilitate large-scale allocation of houses without engaging in politics.

He criticised the BRS government for ‘neglecting’ the poor and ‘failing’ to deliver on promises made for over a decade.

Mr. Prabhakar accused the Opposition of baseless conspiracies and urged them to offer a constructive feedback.

