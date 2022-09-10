UP team studies Haritha Haram programme in state

An official team from the Uttar Pradesh headed by U.P. Minister for Forests Arun Kumar toured the State on Saturday, and learnt about the results of the Haritha Haram programme of the Telangana State government.

The team visited Medchal Malkajgiri and Siddipet districts, and studied forest rejuvenation works, Palle Prakruthi Vanams, Urban Forest Parks, and the greenery along the ORR.

Together with PCCF R.M.Dobriyal and Advisor R. Sobha, they visited the integrated market at Gajwel, nursery at Japti Singayipalli and Mulugu and Palle Prakruthi Vanam. Mr. Arun Kumar praised the initiatives of the Telangana government, a note from the Forest department informed.