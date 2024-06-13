UoH’s integrated B.Tech & M.Tech programme in materials engineering

The School of Engineering Sciences and Technology at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is offering a five-year integrated (B.Tech & M.Tech) programme in materials engineering in the academic year 2024-2025 with 60 seats admitted through JOSAA.

The curriculum offers multiple exit options, including a four-year B.Tech degree and options for several minor streams, including AI/ML and computational materials engineering. The curriculum lays special emphasis on creativity and innovation by dedicated courses, specially designed labs, internships and projects.

Admissions to the programme will be through the JOSAA portal (https://josaa.nic.in). The university code is 421 and the programme code is 5313. For further details, contact — enginfo@uohyd.ac.in or deansest@uohyd.ac.in or call us on 040-23134450, a press release said.

