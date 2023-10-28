UoH to receive ₹50 lakh in grant for 5G lab

October 28, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is one of the three institutions from Telangana selected to receive the 5G Use Case Lab being developed under the ‘100 5G labs initiative’ unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the seventh edition of India Mobile Congress 2023 in New Delhi on Friday.

The UoH is expected to receive equipment worth approximately ₹50 lakh. The initiative is meant to realise the opportunities associated with 5G technology by encouraging development of 5G applications across various socio-economic sectors such as education, agriculture, health, power and transportation.

It is also going to be a pivotal step for building a 6G-ready academic and startup ecosystem in the country towards development of indigenous telecom technology. The event was webcast live at the school of life sciences auditorium attended by vice-chancellor B.J. Rao, registrar Devesh Nigam and other faculty members, according to a press release.

