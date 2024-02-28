ADVERTISEMENT

UoH to frame transgender policy after recent incident of transphobia 

February 28, 2024 08:13 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The University of Hyderabad has affirmed that there were already various redressal mechanisms to investigate incidents of discrimination on the campus.

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Hyderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The University of Hyderabad has set up a transgender committee and entrusted it to frame ‘The Transgender Policy’, after a recent incident on its campus exposed acts of hatred against transgender students on the campus.

“The university severely condemns the recent incident of hatred and discrimination. Every member of our campus deserves to feel safe, valued and supported in their pursuit of education,” the statement dated February 27, from the Office of the Registrar read.

Reports showed that clothes of two transgender persons were burnt near the mens’ hostel two days ago. Soon a protest was also organised by the students’ union on the campus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The university, through the statement, affirmed that there were already various redressal mechanisms to investigate incidents of discrimination on the campus.

The Committee’s policy, which would be framed by May 31, will be part of Institute’s prospectus for the fresh academic year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US