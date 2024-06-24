UoH Students’ Union condemns administration’s move

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the suspension of five students of University of Hyderabad (UoH), including president of the students’ union, ex-students’ union members and office-bearers of the Students Federation of India (SFI) for six months, representatives of the students’ union issued a release condemning the move. They called it “no way justifiable even under the Rules of Misconduct of the university”. Five SFI members were also slapped with a fine of ₹10,000.

“These students face the threat of PhD cancellation due to this suspension. Discontinuing these fellowships is tantamount to expelling these students from the campus and shutting down any future academic opportunities,” the release read.

The move came after a protest was staged by the students against the cancellation of UoH’s annual cultural fest.

“The administration waited till the last minute, even though students had already booked their tickets and the union paid an advance from their pockets to vendors. Even when the Deputy Commissioner of Police assured union members of full cooperation from the police department, the administration postponed ‘Sukoon’, citing lack of permission,” the release read.

