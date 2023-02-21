HamberMenu
UoH students soak in ‘Other Kohinoors’

February 21, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Months after its preview, the documentary ‘Other Kohinoors’ is still creating waves. On Tuesday, it was the turn of students of University of Hyderabad to soak in the poignant documentary on the disappearance of rocks of Hyderabad.

Later, answering questions from students of the university, Uma Magal, the documentary maker, gave the motivation for her creation. “I have studied at the univerisity and rocks are very much part of the learning experience here. It took me a decade to make it. The shooting took seven years as everything was changing in front of us,” said Ms. Magal. “The rocks between the Biodiversity Park and Inorbit Mall where we used to take our children to play are no longer there,” said Ms. Magal about the changing facet of the city.

The documentary showcasing the destruction of rock heritage of Deccan and focussed on Hyderabad has been screened on demand at multiple locations. 

