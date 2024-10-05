GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UoH startup SCIINV Biosciences inks MoU with Microbira Limited, UK

Published - October 05, 2024 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

United Kingdom-based biotechnology company Microbira Limited and University of Hyderabad-based startup SCIINV Biosciences on Friday announced the launch of their joint venture to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

With an initial investment of £1 million, the partnership aims to strengthen the ties between UK and India, while addressing AMR.

Officials said the partnership signals a significant achievement for UoHs life science incubator ASPIRE BioNEST. The collaboration marks a new chapter for UK-India scientific cooperation and boosts the global efforts to combat AMR.

The joint venture is driven by a common vision, officials added: “effective and rapid identification of microorganisms for controlling the spread of drug-resistant infections. By developing a fast, accurate, and affordable identification platform, the aim is to reduce the misuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics—a key contributor to AMR, particularly in India.”

Sharing his enthusiasm at the collaboration, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Wynn Owen said the development took shape following discussions during the UK’s Global Business Innovation Programme visit to India in June this year.

