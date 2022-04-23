UoH secures record placements this year

485 students placed in 185 companies; highest pay package of ₹23 lakh per annum offered

University of Hyderabad (UoH) has seen record placements this year with 485 students being placed in 185 companies. The highest pay package offered is ₹23 lakh per annum this time.

In last year’s placements, 396 students had been placed in 213 companies with the highest package being ₹17 lakh per annum.

Professor-in-charge for Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau, Salman Abdul Moiz said students were placed in reputed organisations in public and private sectors. Some of the employers include Tata Consultancy Services, Deloitte, Oracle, Byju’s, Accenture, Novartis, General Electric, Flipkart, HSBC and ICICI Bank apart from several edtech companies and international schools.

Prerna Akhouri, training and placement coordinator, said the companies preferred online exams and interviews through Zoom and Google Meet. “Upskilling courses are being organised for the benefit of students and a special recruitment drive is being organised for more students to be placed in the coming two to three months,” she added.