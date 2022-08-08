UoH ranks first among Indian universities in 2022 Nature Index rankings

Nature Index is an indicator of high quality research in natural, physical sciences

HYDERABAD

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) continues to be in the top position in the latest Nature Index 2022 ranking. The UoH has been ranked first among Indian Universities and 16th among all institutions in the academic sector. The Nature Index is an indicator of high quality research in natural and physical sciences (includes chemistry, life sciences, earth & environmental sciences, and physical sciences).

While expressing his delight at UoH’s continued presence at the top position among the Indian universities, Vice-Chancellor Prof B.J. Rao said that the emphasis now has to be on acquiring such a rank globally.

Noting that we are a multidisciplinary university and as such we have to perform exceedingly well in all disciplines, Prof Rao said “the autonomy and funding bestowed on UoH as an IoE makes it absolutely necessary that we fulfil the mandate given to us by the Government of India – and this means benchmarking our performance, especially research publications, against the top 100 universities in the world, in the respective disciplines. I must congratulate the UoH fraternity for this performance and I am sure with a lot of hard work we will be in the top league globally.” The rankings are based on the Nature Index data from “1 April 2021 - 31 March 2022”. The UoH received a count of 72 and a share of 19.46 under the academic sector, which includes subjects chemistry, life sciences, earth & environment sciences and physical sciences. Count of one is assigned to an institution if one or more authors are from that institution. The “share” is a fractional count that takes into account the percentage of authors from that institution and the number of affiliated institutions per article. The maximum combined share for any article is one. --