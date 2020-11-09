UoH ranked 363 among 829 world’s leading higher education institutions

HYDERABAD

The University of Hyderabad has been ranked 363 among the 829 world’s leading higher educational institutions.

The UoH is ranked 72 in terms of teaching and seventh in the country. The UoH is the only university to be ranked after the IISc, the IITs and IISER-Pune in the top seven in the country. According to a press release, UoH is ranked 292 in natural sciences, 424 in technical sciences, 251 in life sciences and 436 in medical sciences.

The ranking figured in the RUR 2020 Life Sciences World University Ranking. RUR Ranking Agency in partnership with Clarivate Analytics had announced the performance of the higher education institutions studying 20 indicators grouped under Teaching, Research, International Diversity and Financial Sustainability.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile said it was gratifying that the university was recognized in the top 365 institutions of the world. It was even more satisfying to see the university among the top 75 institutions in terms of teaching. “Our faculty have been producing excellent research and providing the right impetus for the younger faculty to follow,” he said.