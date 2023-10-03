UoH Professor awarded J.C. Bose Fellowship

October 03, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A senior professor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), Balasubramanian Senthilkumaran has been awarded the prestigious J.C. Bose Fellowship of Science and Engineering Research Board (2023), Government of India. He will receive a fellowship amount of ₹25,000 monthly and a research grant of ₹15 lakh per annum for a period of 5 years.

The fellowship is awarded in recognition of his exceptional research in Fish Molecular Endocrinology and Reproductive Biology. He has made significant and innovative contributions in understanding the sex differentiation as well as gonadal development at various stages of the life cycle of bony fishes.

His seminal research has contributed to developing novel transient gene silencing in fish, such as the concept of “brain sex differentiation” in fishes. He also contributed immensely in the research areas of endocrine disruption and nanotoxicology.

He has published more than 115 research papers, guided 12 Ph.D. students in the past and presently guiding six. He also trained several post-doctoral research fellows. He received a number of fellowships from Japan and Canada, in recognition of his work in fish biology.

Mr. B. Senthilkumaran received the DBT-TATA Innovation Fellowship (2014-19) from the Government of India earlier for his research contributions in aquaculture and biotechnology. His work was recognized and honored by four major science institutes like the Indian National Science Academy, the Indian Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences. He also received a Global Ambassador Fellowship from University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Canada in 2021.

