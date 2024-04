April 20, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The University of Hyderabad has constituted a panel to investigate a clash that reportedly broke out between the student organisations of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on the campus on April 17. Members of both the groups are said to have suffered injuries in the clash, which allegedly began as an argument over objection to playing certain songs at a farewell event on the campus.

