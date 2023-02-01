UoH misses salary day

February 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Hyderabad

The University of Hyderabad Teachers’ Association (UoHTA) has appealed to the varsity officials to prepare an exigency plan to ensure payment of salaries on time.

Late on Tuesday evening, the university officials sent a mail to the staff noting down the reasons for delay in credit of salaries.

“The university could not credit the salaries and pension for the month of January 2023 today, as the UGC has not yet released funds to any Central university, including UoH. Once we receive the funds, the same shall be credited on top priority,” said the mail sent by the finance officer to the university staff.

According to sources in the university, the staff get the salary credited on any working day in the last week of the month.

Reacting to the development, the UoHTA asked the Vice- Chancellor to be prepared. “UoHTA appeals to you and the administration to be prepared for such eventualities and have a contingency plan to pay salaries and pensions from the reserves and later adjust them when the university receives funds from the UGC,” said a statement issued by it.

“This is happening for the third time in the last 6-8 months and it is a matter of grave concern for the faculty. A Central university with a long history and as an institute of eminence not paying salaries in time will affect its reputation,” the statement added.