UoH invention granted patent 

April 26, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A professor in the school of Chemistry at University of Hyderabad, Rajadurai Chandrasekar and his former doctoral student Vuppu Vinay Pradeep were granted patent for their invention — ‘Molecular single-crystal photonic micro-resonators and method of fabricating thereof’.

The method of fabricating a micro-resonator is used to create photonic devices such as resonators, waveguides, lasers, interferometers, gratings, couplers, modulators, beam splitters, photonic crystals, and photonic integrated circuits. And the present invention demonstrates focused ion beam milling as a method to fabricate molecular single-crystal photonic micro-resonators.

Mr. Rajadurai Chandrasekar named this technique of fabricating organic single-crystal photonic components as “Crystal Photonics Foundry”. The work has been published in Advanced Optical Materials journal.

The term of the granted patent, as per provisions of the Patents Act, 1970, is 20 years.

