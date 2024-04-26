GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

UoH invention granted patent 

April 26, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A professor in the school of Chemistry at University of Hyderabad, Rajadurai Chandrasekar and his former doctoral student Vuppu Vinay Pradeep were granted patent for their invention — ‘Molecular single-crystal photonic micro-resonators and method of fabricating thereof’.

The method of fabricating a micro-resonator is used to create photonic devices such as resonators, waveguides, lasers, interferometers, gratings, couplers, modulators, beam splitters, photonic crystals, and photonic integrated circuits. And the present invention demonstrates focused ion beam milling as a method to fabricate molecular single-crystal photonic micro-resonators.

Mr. Rajadurai Chandrasekar named this technique of fabricating organic single-crystal photonic components as “Crystal Photonics Foundry”. The work has been published in Advanced Optical Materials journal.

The term of the granted patent, as per provisions of the Patents Act, 1970, is 20 years.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / patent, copyright and trademark

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.