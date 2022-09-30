UoH incubated firm bags award for 3D bio-print of human organs

Reagene Innovations, a start-up company incubated at Aspire BioNest, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, was presented best Research Award at the Advances in Molecular Diagnostics and Precision Medicine International Conference in Chennai earlier this month.

The award was in recognition of their work on designing 3D bioprinted human models of COVID-19 and Type 2 Diabetes which the company used to launch therapeutics in less than two years. The technology allows scientists to create human-like organs for discovery and development of drugs against human diseases. The presentation was made by the scientific team of Arpitha Reddy, Sanjana Battula and Saranya K with contribution from Kranti Meher.

Co-founder and CEO of Reagene Innovations Uday Saxena, his partner Subrahmanyam Vangala and CEO of Lay Sciences, USA, (company's business partner) Satish Chandran, said that the use of 3D bioprinting of human like organs and disease systems can save the pharma industry time, several millions of dollars and increase likelihood of success in launching new products, said a press release.