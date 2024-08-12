ADVERTISEMENT

UoH, IIT-Hyderabad are research leaders: Nature Index

Published - August 12, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) ranked 16 and 18 respectively in a list of 225 academic institutions in the country, for high-quality research output, as per Nature Index (NI).

NI is an open database of author affiliations and institutional relationships. The Index tracks contributions to research articles published in high-quality natural science and health science journals, chosen based on reputation by an independent group of researchers. It counts research output for any institution in two ways: Count and Share. Count is assigned to an institution or location if one or more authors of the research article are from that institution, and Share is a fractional count that considers the proportion of authors from an institution and the number of affiliated institutions per article. UoH count was 57 and IITH’s 51.

The database is compiled by Nature Research Intelligence, part of German-British academic publishing company Springer Nature. The other institutions from Telangana were Osmania University (92), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (144), and Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (145).

Related Topics

Telangana

