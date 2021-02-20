UoH honours three researchers of eminence

Hyderabad

20 February 2021 19:05 IST

Appointed as Institution of Eminence Research Chair professors

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has appointed three Institution of Eminence (IoE) Research Chair Professors recently.

Deevi Basavaiah has been appointed as IoE Research Chair Professor in Chemistry, in the School of Chemistry. Agepati S. Raghavendra as IoE Research Chair Professor in Life Sciences, in the School of Life Sciences and K. Narayana Chandran as IoE Research Chair Professor in Literary and Cultural Theory in the Department of English, School of Humanities.

A statement from the University said that all three are already recognized worldwide for their pioneering and in all cases unique, research in their respective areas. “By bringing them into the IoE project in this fashion, we expect to showcase high-impact research globally, which is one of the IoE aims. They will also be teaching in the University so that our students will learn at the hands of the best,” the statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

“They are all three role models and aspirational figures for the University community, and will inspire colleagues and researchers to emulate their work ethic, commitment and brilliance. Their publication record and research profile are unmatched and this will set the standards for IoE,” said Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad and Chairman of the IoE project Appa Rao Podile.

“The IoE project will benefit from their presence all-round. UoH expects to cautiously widen the pool of such Chair Professorships in the future, depending on its expansion plans, including infrastructure development and thrust areas,” the statement added.